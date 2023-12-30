Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 181,088 shares.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.