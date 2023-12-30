Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (NYSE:AFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.11

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.11 and traded as high as $13.29. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund shares last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 181,088 shares.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $129,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the third quarter worth $143,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the second quarter worth $155,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

