Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.56

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$122.56 and traded as high as C$134.38. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$134.04, with a volume of 1,617,554 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$138.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$136.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$121.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$122.63.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5631488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

