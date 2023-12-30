Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.55

Shares of Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.55 and traded as high as $14.85. Fanuc shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 964,122 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Fanuc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

