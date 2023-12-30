Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.01

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.01 and traded as high as $13.40. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 42,832 shares changing hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

