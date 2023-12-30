First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.34

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $16.51. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 23,135 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
