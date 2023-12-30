First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.34

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.34 and traded as high as $16.51. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 23,135 shares changing hands.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

About First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIF. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 113,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

