Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 244.6% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 244.6% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. 27,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,131. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

