Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Up 244.6% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, an increase of 244.6% from the November 30th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of BSMU stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.42. 27,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,131. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.0548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
