Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 77.6% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO remained flat at $24.92 during midday trading on Friday. 37,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 260,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $665,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.