Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Short Interest Down 77.6% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ BSMO remained flat at $24.92 during midday trading on Friday. 37,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.75. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%.
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
