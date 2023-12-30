Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 339.2% from the November 30th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 180,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96. Brookfield Property Partners has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

