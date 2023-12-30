Short Interest in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG) Grows By 233.3%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brenmiller Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

BNRG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $5.85. 4,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,262. Brenmiller Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brenmiller Energy

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 966,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 6.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Company Profile

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

