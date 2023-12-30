Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Short Interest Down 43.8% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSMS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,534. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.10.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

