Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Drops By 62.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance
Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 71,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.31.
Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Breeze Holdings Acquisition
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Breeze Holdings Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.