Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Drops By 62.2%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the November 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 71,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,234. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.31.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

