Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 67.8% in December

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $2.93 during trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
