Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 67.8% in December

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,300 shares, a growth of 67.8% from the November 30th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Fletcher Building Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FRCEF remained flat at $2.93 during trading on Friday. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $3.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84.

Fletcher Building Company Profile

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

