BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX) Short Interest Update

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

BioRestorative Therapies stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,117. BioRestorative Therapies has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.85.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 117.00% and a negative net margin of 12,195.10%. Analysts predict that BioRestorative Therapies will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRTX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioRestorative Therapies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioRestorative Therapies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

