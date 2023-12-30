Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of BPYPN stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. 69,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

