Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 50.0%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Blackboxstocks Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 151.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.46%.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLBX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackboxstocks by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackboxstocks during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

