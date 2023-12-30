Short Interest in Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Decreases By 50.0%

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 11,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Blackboxstocks Stock Performance
NASDAQ BLBX traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,155. Blackboxstocks has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 151.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.46%.
Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackboxstocks
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.