HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,110 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,110 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE CFG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.14. 2,620,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,623. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

