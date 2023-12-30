HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,072 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,554 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:URI traded down $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $573.42. The company had a trading volume of 300,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $485.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $460.67. The company has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.15 and a 52 week high of $585.50.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.