Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $453.24. The stock had a trading volume of 832,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

