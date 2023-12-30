HGK Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,123 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. State Street accounts for about 1.8% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in State Street by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 29,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in State Street by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

STT traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $77.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

View Our Latest Report on State Street

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.