HGK Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,897 shares during the period. NRG Energy comprises 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of NRG Energy worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NRG Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,353,000 after buying an additional 245,761 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,262,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,276 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,899,000 after purchasing an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NRG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.70. 2,387,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,778. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

