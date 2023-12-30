Avestar Capital LLC Invests $4.54 Million in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000. Avestar Capital LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $53.84. The stock had a trading volume of 336,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,659. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.92. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.06 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

