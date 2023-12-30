HGK Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,064 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Dover makes up 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Dover in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 52.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dover stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $153.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,108. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.63.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Read Our Latest Report on DOV

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.