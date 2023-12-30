iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Cut by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,954 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TNF LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 201.0% in the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $850,000. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 267,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,724,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 116,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,159,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,324,057. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.