Avestar Capital LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Down 0.7 %

NFLX traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,077. The business’s 50-day moving average is $457.42 and its 200-day moving average is $431.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $213.10 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $283.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.