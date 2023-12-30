iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded down $3.33 on Friday, reaching $200.71. 41,496,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,766,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

