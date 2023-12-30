GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Hits $514.79 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $514.79 million and $1.24 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $5.19 or 0.00012285 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GateToken Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,155,516 tokens. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,155,465.1286685 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.19819374 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,229,493.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

