Custos Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Custos Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,362,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 903.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 83,509 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 66,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,089,000.

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.12. The stock had a trading volume of 381,149 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

