iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Custos Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Custos Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 6.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,907.1% during the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 3,333,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 1,512,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,769,635. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.24.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

