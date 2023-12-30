Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 2,601 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.2 %

CubeSmart stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.35. 1,182,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,134. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.68.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.