Lake Street Financial LLC Buys 861 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.90. 429,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,201. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ATO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.