JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

