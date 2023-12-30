Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in Nucor by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NUE traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.04. 903,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,510. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $129.79 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,830 shares of company stock worth $12,647,513. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.