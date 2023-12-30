Lake Street Financial LLC Makes New $2.77 Million Investment in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,372 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.71. The company had a trading volume of 864,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.