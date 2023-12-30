Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0697 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $91,581.51 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 99.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00139864 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00045686 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025798 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004397 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002335 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

