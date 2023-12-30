Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $549,000 Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,368 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.98. 723,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.88. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.99.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is -44.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.47.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

