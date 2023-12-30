ARAW (ARAW) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.99 Billion

ARAW (ARAW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, ARAW has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and approximately $7,735.68 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,187 coins. The Reddit community for ARAW is https://reddit.com/r/arawtoken. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.vip. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@arawproject. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawproject.

Buying and Selling ARAW

According to CryptoCompare, “USDe (USDE) is a cryptocurrency . USDe has a current supply of 4,665,366,360 with 1,993,576,187.5 in circulation. The last known price of USDe is 0.99765039 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arawtoken.vip.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

