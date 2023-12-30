ATOR Protocol Trading Up 8.8% Over Last Week (ATOR)

ATOR Protocol (ATOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, ATOR Protocol has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. ATOR Protocol has a market capitalization of $30.92 million and $1.22 million worth of ATOR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATOR Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATOR Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ATOR Protocol Profile

ATOR Protocol was first traded on January 9th, 2023. ATOR Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 tokens. ATOR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @atorprotocol. The official website for ATOR Protocol is ator.io. ATOR Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atorprotocol.

ATOR Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOR Protocol (ATOR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ATOR Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 87,561,359.718 in circulation. The last known price of ATOR Protocol is 0.74351236 USD and is down -9.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,191,154.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ator.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATOR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATOR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATOR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATOR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATOR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.