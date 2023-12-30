Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $71.73 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00007556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $71.73 million and $336,591.82 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,813,744 coins and its circulating supply is 22,294,153 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,813,744 with 22,294,153 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 3.28603781 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $446,590.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.