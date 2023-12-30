Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Hits $578.75 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001639 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $578.75 million and $63.73 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00094018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00026401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00025631 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001087 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 829,124,424 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.