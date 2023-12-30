Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDLV – Free Report) by 85.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,009 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, MCIA Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDLV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.10. 5,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,221. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52. Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

The Morgan Dempsey Large Cap Value ETF (MDLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US-listed, large-cap companies believed to be undervalued. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria. MDLV was launched on Apr 26, 2023 and is managed by Morgan Dempsey.

