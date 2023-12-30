Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) is O Connor Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC owned about 5.25% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 85,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 61,361 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPLC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.21. 8,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,598. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.41 and a 1-year high of $38.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

