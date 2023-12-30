Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 41.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 490.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 129,158 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Robert H. Kluge acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Trading Down 1.3 %

Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 39,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,434. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

