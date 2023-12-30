Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 6,551 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 33,145,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $420,947,000 after buying an additional 2,767,574 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 11,912,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,289,000 after buying an additional 912,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 65,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas P. Mason acquired 7,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $99,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,707,720 shares in the company, valued at $22,763,907.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.53 per share, with a total value of $13,530,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 65,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,276,793.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.2 %

ET traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 9,414,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,287,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.36. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.62. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $14.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.92%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.