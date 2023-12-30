Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 155 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,968,853,000 after buying an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 66.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,589,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,819 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth about $69,092,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.13.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $90.18. 2,488,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,426,738. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 50.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

