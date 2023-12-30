Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,568 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.2% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 174.5% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DD. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,723,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,487. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.80 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

