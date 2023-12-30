iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,253,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.22. 551,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $258.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.23.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

