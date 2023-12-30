W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Bought by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 391.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $759.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $828.69. 153,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,175. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $841.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $789.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $747.76.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

