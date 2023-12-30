One Day In July LLC Makes New $388,000 Investment in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 723,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,348. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $27.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.52 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter. Pilgrim’s Pride had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

