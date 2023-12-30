Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $273.74. 289,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $218.08 and a one year high of $275.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.98.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.