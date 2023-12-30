One Day In July LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV)

One Day In July LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (BATS:NUDV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NUDV stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.69. 425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.07.

Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Dividend ETF (NUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US-listed companies that exhibit high dividend yields and meet certain ESG criteria. NUDV was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

